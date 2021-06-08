AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 5.7%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $23.02. 1,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 320,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Insiders have sold a total of 356,777 shares of company stock worth $9,868,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 82.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

