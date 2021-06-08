Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $13.30 Average PT from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,874 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $10,882,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

