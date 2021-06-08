Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 377 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $380.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

