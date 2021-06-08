Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 409 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in KLA were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

