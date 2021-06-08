Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 695 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

