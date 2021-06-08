Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

