Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $837,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,883.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

NYSE BLK opened at $884.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $831.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

