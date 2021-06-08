Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.
Alphabet stock traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,474.99. 12,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,468.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,319.71.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.
