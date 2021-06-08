Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,474.99. 12,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,468.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,319.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.