Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AMTB opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.36 million, a PE ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

