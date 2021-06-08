American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 518 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $19,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

