American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $166.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

