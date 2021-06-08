American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Lifted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 128.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.