American International Group Inc. Buys 5,947 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

