American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of AVAV opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $132,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,625 shares of company stock worth $30,586,233 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.