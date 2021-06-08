American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sanmina by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

