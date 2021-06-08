American International Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

