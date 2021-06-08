American International Group Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

NYSE AIN opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

