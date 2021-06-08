American International Group Inc. Sells 25,373 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,373 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $46,952,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

