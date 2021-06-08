American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

