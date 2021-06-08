American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.
NYSE:AMT opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.36. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
