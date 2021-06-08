American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.36. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

