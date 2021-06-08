Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,441.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 15,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.77. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

