Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $101.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $103.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $85.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $421.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $431.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.70 million to $502.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,552.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,425 shares of company stock worth $1,965,538. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after acquiring an additional 215,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,289. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $923.17 million, a P/E ratio of 390.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

