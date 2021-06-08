Analysts Anticipate Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Altus Midstream stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

