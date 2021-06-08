Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the first quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 20,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.