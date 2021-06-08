Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,474,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

