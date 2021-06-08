Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post sales of $775.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $752.00 million and the highest is $821.20 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $539.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.13.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

