Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.23. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,984. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

