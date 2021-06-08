Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post $33.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.24 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $135.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $149.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.58.

ANTM traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.10. 1,026,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,279. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

