Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $7.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.35 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.26 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $163.55. 3,223,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.35. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $391,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

