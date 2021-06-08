Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.15. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

