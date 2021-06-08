Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,216. The stock has a market cap of $723.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

