Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $305.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.40 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $293.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

