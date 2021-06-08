Analysts Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report sales of $4.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.96 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $17.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,685 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,242 in the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Gap by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

