Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post $3.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,754.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $8.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

