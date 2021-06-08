Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $29.00

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 877,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,884,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in BP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

