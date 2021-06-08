Analysts Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $147.33

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.33.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:EXP traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.59. 480,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,156. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,589 shares of company stock worth $6,143,774 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $469,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

