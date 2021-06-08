Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) PT at €31.42

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.97).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.27 ($0.32) on Tuesday, hitting €28.96 ($34.07). 545,725 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.79. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

