Analysts Set Expectations for Life Storage, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

Shares of LSI opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

