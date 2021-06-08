Analysts Set Expectations for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.