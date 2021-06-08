Analysts Set Expectations for Vimeo’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Vimeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $44.96 on Monday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

