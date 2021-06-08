Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $98.22

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

