Analysts Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target at $242.07

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $295.60 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after buying an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $79,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.