Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price at $30.96

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

KEYUF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 3,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05. Keyera has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

