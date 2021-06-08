Analysts Set Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT at €12.16

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.49 ($14.69).

KCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ETR KCO traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Monday, hitting €10.89 ($12.81). 359,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.13. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of €12.13 ($14.27). The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.12.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

