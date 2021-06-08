Analysts Set KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target at $11.60

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KPTSF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC cut their target price on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $8.58 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

