Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $27.13

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

