Analyzing CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Predictive Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma $3.35 million 67.94 -$52.45 million ($0.74) -3.30 Predictive Technology Group $24.44 million 2.46 -$85.77 million N/A N/A

CTI BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Predictive Technology Group.

Risk and Volatility

CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Technology Group has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CTI BioPharma and Predictive Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 199.18%. Given CTI BioPharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CTI BioPharma is more favorable than Predictive Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Predictive Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma N/A -135.08% -95.67% Predictive Technology Group -355.43% -122.36% -69.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CTI BioPharma beats Predictive Technology Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. It has license and collaboration agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; S*BIO Pte Ltd.; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile

Predictive Technology Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics. The company provides FertilityDX, a genetic testing service for couples experiencing infertility; ARTguide, a genetic test for women experiencing infertility because of endometriosis and other genetic conditions; and regenerative medicine products, including AmnioCyte, AmnioCyte Plus, PolyCyte, and CoreCyte for use in regenerative medicine applications. It has a collaboration agreement with Atrin Pharmaceuticals LLC to develop molecular diagnostic tools to facilitate enhanced selection of cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Global Enterprises Group, Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Technology Group, Inc. in July 2015. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.