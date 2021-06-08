Analyzing The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Bancshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 7 0 2.70

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $81.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.84%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 32.72% 8.47% 1.31% The Bank of Nova Scotia 19.62% 12.15% 0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $577.59 million 5.00 $167.32 million N/A N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.51 $5.04 billion $3.99 16.84

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares.

Summary

International Bancshares beats The Bank of Nova Scotia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

