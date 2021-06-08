AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.34. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 198,645 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $915.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.82.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.