Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post sales of $43.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $188.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.39. 936,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $741.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.45. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

